Mother indicted in Carter County death of 3-year-old son

A Carter County Grand Jury recently indicted AyonKaleea Phillips, 26, Knoxville, with aggravated child endangerment in the injury and death of Ja’Kari La’Drell Phillips.

She was held in the Carter County Jail on a $100,000 bond with a Carter County Criminal Court appearance set for April 6.

The boy was pronounced dead on Nov. 22 after being hospitalized four days earlier. The mother took Ja’Kari to a local hospital after finding the child having trouble breathing on Nov. 18.

