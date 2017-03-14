KPD: Seat belt violation spurs felony charges

According to a report at the Kingsport Police Department, the incident occurred Monday at 1:50 p.m. A patrol officer sitting at the intersection of East Center Street and Jefferson Avenue spotted the driver of a Chevrolet Blazer with his seat belt not in use.

A subsequent stop for the violation found the motorist, Dominick A. Doxtater, 19, was not licensed to drive, while the officer also noted a strong odor of marijuana. Doxtater reportedly admitted that an ounce of pot and a firearm were in the vehicle, at which time he and his two passengers were detained.

A subsequent search found the drugs under the front seat, according to police, along with a loaded .22-caliber handgun. Digital scales were also allegedly found, with Doxtater claiming ownership of all items.

When asked where he had been traveling, according to a KPD report, Doxtater relayed driving to the location from his home on East Sevier Avenue. The route he reportedly chronicled passed through two school zones — Dobyns-Bennett High School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary — and spurred a charge of possession of a Schedule VI drug for resale within 1,000 feet of a school.

Doxtater was additionally charged with maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used, stored, manufactured or distributed, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, driving without a license and violation of seatbelt law. As of Tuesday morning he remained held in the city jail on $10,000 bond.

Monday's incident marks the second time this week that a seemingly minor traffic offense has led to felony drug charges. Police previously reported that a Saturday night stop for speeding on Stone Drive led to the discovery of 23 grams of heroin and nearly 7 ounces of meth in the vehicle.

The driver, Alex Scott Miller — a convicted felon who also reportedly had two guns in the car — was arrested on multiple drugs and weapon charges.