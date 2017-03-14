Five people subdue 'sleeping' homeless man at McDonald's

Around 5:50 a.m., Rogersville Police Department Officer Joey Maddox responded to a complaint of a man later identified as Adam Cole Tunnell sleeping in the dining room.

“Upon approaching Mr. Tunnell, I identified myself as being a police officer, and told him he needed to get up several times,” Maddox stated in his report. “Upon him getting up he balled his right fist and struck me on the left side of the face, and began resisting and trying to fight. While trying to restrain Mr. Tunnell, a McDonald’s employee and three bystanders assisted in restraining him.”

Tunnell, 36, who is listed as homeless, was then transported to the Hawkins County Jail.

While Tunnell was being searched at the jail, a syringe allegedly fell from his pants.

He was charged with assault on an officer, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of Tuesday, he remained held in the Hawkins County Jail pending arraignment Wednesday in Sessions Court.