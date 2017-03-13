Kingsport man gets six years in prison for setting pipe bomb

Christopher Wayne Alexander, the owner of Alexander Prosthetics and Orthotics, appeared in U.S. District Court in Greeneville on Monday for sentencing. Alexander was arrested in July 2015 and indicted on three counts of possession of a pipe bomb and arson.

After a psychiatric evaluation found him competent to stand trial, Alexander agreed to plead guilty to all charges last June.

On Monday, Judge Ronnie Greer sentenced Alexander to 78 months in prison, three years of supervised release and $330,000 in restitution to Erie Insurance and Victory Orthotics. Alexander was given credit for time served since his arrest in July 2015.

The charges were in connection to the July 5, 2015, bombing at Victory Orthotics and Prosthetics in Johnson City. The pipe bomb exploded inside a side door of the business and caused a fire, resulting in significant damage to the office. No one was injured and the fire did not spread to other adjacent offices.

According to published media reports, a witness who saw the blast saw a green van speeding away from the building and followed as he called 911. Johnson City police stopped the van a short time later on State of Franklin Road, arrested Alexander and found a fully functional pipe bomb and other bomb components in the vehicle.

Alexander initially described the items as “homemade fireworks,” according to court records.

The day after the arrest, federal agents searched Alexander's home and found another pipe bomb and more bomb components, including fuses, remote firing devices, powders and ignition sources. According to court records, extensive literature regarding the manufacture of improvised explosive devices was also found in the home.

The owners of Victory Orthotics and Prosthetics, brothers Zach and Dave Smith, testified at a detention hearing in July 2015 that they worked for Alexander at his Kingsport office 17 years ago. A federal prosecutor said the Smith brothers discovered over-billing for prosthetics and confronted Alexander about it. When the practice continued, the employees threatened to report the infractions and were then fired, the prosecutor said.

Alexander’s wife testified the employees were fired because they started their own business and took the patient list with them.

Alexander faced up to 20 years in prison on the arson charge and 10 years in prison on each pipe bomb possession charge.