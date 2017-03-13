KPD stop nets drugs and guns

According to a Kingsport Police Department press release, the arrest occurred Saturday night. At approximately 10:45 p.m. a patrol officer stopped a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva on East Stone Drive, near Arbutus Avenue. The driver, Alex Scott Miller, 36, of 207 Dover Ave., Mount Carmel, had reportedly been traveling at 60 mph in a 45 mph zone.

A check of Miller's driver's license status revealed it was revoked for a previous DUI conviction. When arrested for driving on revoked and speeding, officers conducted a pat-down and allegedly located approximately $2,000 cash in Miller's pocket.

Police say that Miller then consented to a search of his vehicle. That allegedly led to the discovery of 23 grams of a black substance, believed to be heroin, and 187 grams of a crystal substance, believed to be methamphetamine. Officers also reportedly found packaging materials used in the distribution of narcotics, along with a gram of marijuana.

Two firearms were also allegedly in the Captiva: a .40-caliber handgun with approximately 20 rounds of ammunition, and a .22-caliber rifle with approximately 23 rounds.

KPD vice detectives were called in to assist in an investigation, learning that Miller was a convicted felon in both Tennessee and Virginia. It was also determined that the traffic stop occurred within 1,000 of the Greenbelt, netting a felony offense of possession of Schedule II drugs for resale near a park.

While Miller was being booked into jail, 3 grams of meth was allegedly located in a snuff can in his possession, spurring a charge of introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

Miller's other charges are maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are used, stored, manufactured or distributed, simple possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The weapons in Miller's vehicle were placed into evidence, while the money was seized as suspected profits from illegal drug transactions. The alleged narcotics will be sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for analysis.

As of Monday morning, Miller remained held in the Kingsport City Jail on $100,000 bond.