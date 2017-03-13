Couple accused in Bulls Gap home invasion, attack and robbery

Around 10 a.m. Sunday Hawkins County deputies responded to the residence of Lonzo Evans at 262 Summit Hill Road, Bulls Gap on a report of a beating and robbery.

Evans told the HCSO that two people unknown to him came to his door asking to use the phone because they were having car trouble.

Evans allowed them to use his phone, after which he came back in and sat in his couch.

HCSO Sgt. Brian Boggs stated in his report that a man known to Evans as Leonard Brad Eidson, 42, 357 Robertson Creek Road, Bulls Gap, then came into the residence uninvited and assaulted him with a metal pipe.

"Evans said Eidson pulled a handgun and pointed it in his face and said, 'I'm going to kill you'," Boggs said. "Evans said he was able to get out the door and run next door to his mother's (residence) to call 911. Evans had large cuts above and below his left eye that required medical treatment."

Evans reported items missing from his home including multiple cell phones, various medication and keys. The overall value of the stolen items was listed at approximately $200.

HCSO Lt. Lynn Campbell told the Times-News that law enforcement agencies from multiple jurisdictions assisted in the arrest of Eidson and his alleged accomplice Heather Darlene Gilbert, 26, 190 Glades Road, Mohawk.

The couple were located and arrested shortly after 4 a.m. at 121 Loftis Road in Parrotsville.

Eidson was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and theft under $500. Gilbert was charged with being a party to those offenses.

Both were scheduled for arraignment Monday in Sessions Court, and both were being held without bond.