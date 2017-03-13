Alleged gunman shot by THP pleads not guilty

On Monday morning, Richard D. Jenny, 39, of Johnson City, was arraigned in Sullivan County Criminal Court. Late last month, a Sullivan County grand jury indicted Jenny on two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The indictments stem from a Jan. 12 officer-involved shooting on Interstate 26. At approximately 8:40 p.m. the THP conducted a stop for speeding near mile marker 6, in the area of the Rock Springs exit. Jenny was a passenger in a vehicle that contained three additional individuals. He allegedly pulled a gun on a pair of troopers, Alex Perry and Andrew Connors, with the officers then opening fire.

In addition to Jenny being shot by police, another passenger sustained minor injuries. That individual was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center and released later that night. Jenny was hospitalized for an extended period and initially listed as being in critical condition.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart says the vehicle stopped by the THP was owned by one of the occupants and registered and tagged in Tennessee. Following the shooting, none of the parties involved attempted to flee.

As is protocol for officer-involved shootings, an investigation into the incident was conducted by the TBI. Findings of that probe were presented to a Sullivan County grand jury earlier this month. They deemed that Troopers Perry and Connors were put in fear for their lives by Jenny’s alleged actions, and did not use excessive force.

Meanwhile, the grand jury returned true bills against Jenny on two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was arrested March 3 and then released with an ankle bracelet for electronic monitoring.

On Monday, Jenny pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and was appointed a public defender. His next court appearance is currently scheduled for May 18.

Citing upcoming prosecution of the case, the Sullivan County District Attorney's Office is declining to divulge additional details of the incident, or release police video footage from the scene.