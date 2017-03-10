Radio silence: New transmitter would eliminate dead spots in Clinch, Mooresburg

The deputy was having trouble finding the location, a problem that was exacerbated by the fact that he was in a cell phone dead zone as well. As a result, more deputies were sent out to find him.

Eventually the "lost" deputy was located, but the incident once again shined a spotlight on Hawkins County's ongoing emergency radio problems.

On Thursday, the Hawkins County Commission's Public Safety Committee approved a plan intended to address emergency radio dead spots in the far western and northwestern sections of the county.

The worst radio dead spots are north of Clinch Mountain to the Hancock County line, including the Friendship and Treadway communities, as well as far western areas of the county such as Slate Hill Road, Big Hill Road and County Line Road in Mooresburg.

But, the committee's plan is contingent on the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office being able to pay about two-thirds of the $50,000 price tag.

Two years ago, Hawkins County used about $270,000 in TVA impact funding to upgrade its emergency radio system in an attempt to eliminate dead spots throughout the county.

Consultants told the county to place transmitters on Short Mountain in the west, Town Knob in the center, and Bays Mountain in the east, to ensure optimum radio service.

That plan exceeded available funding, however, so a new plan was created to place transmitters at Short Mountain and Bays Mountain and a receiver at Town Knob.

When that system was tested out, a huge area about 4 or 5 miles in diameter surrounding Rogersville was found to be radio dead.

As a result, the transmitters were located at Town Knob and Bays Mountain.

EMA director Gary Murrell said Thursday that system allowed the county to cover the most territory with the available equipment.

But, emergency radio service for fire, EMS and police agencies is spotty at best and full of dead spots in the rural territory north of Clinch Mountain and around Mooresburg.

Committee member Stacy Vaughan noted that radio dead space was a huge problem during the search for a kidnapped girl last May. The EMA command trailer had to be positioned at the top of Clinch Mountain to relay radio traffic coming from the north side of the mountain back to Central Dispatch.

Murrell told the Public Safety Committee Thursday that the county's consultants have recommended installing a third transmitter at Short Mountain.

That would correct most of the dead radio problems in the far west and northwest sections of the county. It won't be 100 percent, Murrell said, but it will be much improved.

The cost of purchasing and installing the Short Mountain transmitter has been quoted at $50,000.

Murrell told the committee he has about one-third of that cost available within his budget.

The committee voted 6-0 Thursday to ask the sheriff's office to find the remaining funds needed for the Short Mountain transmitter within its budget and to try to complete the project within this fiscal year.

Committee chairman Bob Palmer expressed concern that in light of the county's impending budget crisis, if the project came up for funding in the 2017-18 budget it would be cut.

Palmer noted, however, that if the county is going to make an expenditure of this size before its budget crisis is resolved, it should be for an essential service such as public safety.

HCSO Chief Deputy Tony Allen told the Times-News Thursday he and the sheriff will have to review their budget to see if the funds are available before they can commit to the project.