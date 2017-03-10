Hawkins man gets 30 days for punching paralyzed father

Joshua Allen Tipton, 29, 964 Burem Road, Rogersville, was originally charged with felony neglect or abuse of an adult.

The father, a 57-year-old paralyzed stroke victim, told the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office that Tipton demanded money from him on April 15.

When the father told Tipton that he didn't have any money, Tipton punched his father in the mouth and left.

The father was alone until the following Sunday, when a family member came to check on him, observed him in the locked residence alone, and called police.

He was rescued by Deputy Reba Matthews that Sunday night. Matthews reportedly found the father alone and lying in his own waste with a bloody “busted lip."

On Wednesday Tipton pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault.

Aside from 30 days in jail, Tipton was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of probation, 96 hours of community service, and $756 in fines and fees.

He will be eligible for early release after serving 75 percent of his jail sentence.

Tipton was also ordered not to have unsupervised contact with his father.