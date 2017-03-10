Former jail officer accused of assaulting inmate

According to TBI spokesman Leslie Earhart, on January 24th, at the request of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI special agents began reviewing the circumstances surrounding an incident that occurred at the Sullivan County Jail.

The investigation revealed that on Jan. 16th, inmate Hunter Gragg was being disruptive and disorderly and was confronted by Corrections Officer Edward Smith Jr. During the incident, Smith was captured on surveillance video forcing Gragg to the floor on two different occasions, Earhart said.

Last week, a Sullivan County grand jury returned indictments charging Smith with two counts of assault.

On Friday afternoon, Smith turned himself in and was booked into the Sullivan County Jail. He was released after posting a $7,500 bond.