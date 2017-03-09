Man who drove himself to jail gets probation for 'driving on suspended'

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday Deputy Corey Young reportedly spotted Nicholas Dru Dempsey, 20, 265 Therman Lane, Rogersville, walking away from the Justice Center, and toward the nearby Burger King restaurant where he got into a parked red Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Young, who had previous knowledge that Dempsey's license was suspended, reportedly observed Dempsey drive the Eclipse out of the parking lot.

He followed Dempsey along Highway 11-W, and conducted a traffic stop on West Hills Drive where Dempsey was arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license, registration violation, no insurance, open title and seatbelt violation.

On Wednesday Dempsey appeared in Hawkins County Sessions Court where he pleaded guilty to the driving on suspended, registration violation and insurance charges. The open title and seatbelt charges were dismissed.

Dempsey was sentenced to six months of non-supervised probation and ordered to pay $755 in fines and fees.

On Wednesday Dempsey also pleaded guilty to driving on suspended and no insurance in connection with an arrest that occurred on Feb. 24, 2016. He was sentenced to a consecutive six months of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay $544 in fines and fees.

The probation sentences are beginning to pile up for Dempsey.

On Dec. 6, 2016 he pleaded guilty in Sessions Court to one count of domestic assault for bruising his 78-year-old grandmother’s arms in April of 2016. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail at 75 percent, 11 months and 29 days of probation, 96 hours of community service, and he was ordered to pay $498 in fines and fees.

On April 20, 2016 the grandmother gave a statement to Church Hill police that Dempsey — by her description — was apparently high on synthetic marijuana at the time of the assault.

She stated Dempsey was "wild acting" and she couldn’t get him to calm down and she asked him several times to leave, but he refused.

The grandmother stated that Dempsey became violent and grabbed both of her forearms and twisted them hard, causing bruising.

And, on July, 1, 2016 Dempsey was sentenced in Hawkins County Criminal Court to one year of probation and ordered to pay $4,356 in fines and fees in exchange for guilty pleas to felony reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of driving on a suspended license, improper passing, two counts of no insurance, joyriding, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, registration violation, and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Those charges stemmed from two separate vehicular crashes which occurred on Nov. 25, 2014 and Feb. 6, 2015.

On Nov. 25, 2014 Dempsey was reportedly driving a family owned 1996 Ford Explorer without permission when he ran the westbound red light on Stone Drive and struck a Ford Focus that was turning onto Stone Drive from Netherland Inn Road.

The lone passenger in the Ford Explorer, Johnny Wallace, identified his grandson, Dempsey, as the driver. According to a Kingsport Police Department report, Dempsey had fled on foot following the wreck, leaving his bleeding grandfather behind.

On Feb. 6, 2016 Dempsey wrecked again while attempting an illegal pass on a narrow section of Big Elm Road.

During the pass, Dempsey encountered an oncoming car. In an attempt to avoid a head-on collision, he reportedly ran off the right side of the road, down an embankment, and rolled the 2006 Honda Civic he was driving on its roof.