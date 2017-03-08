Bristol attorney indicted, again, on estate theft charges

On Wednesday, Don W. Cooper, 71, turned himself in at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Last week a Sullivan County grand jury indicted Cooper on one count of theft over $60,000 and six counts of theft over $10,000.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the latest charges stem from incidents between August 2011 and November 2013, with Cooper stealing money from an estate he had been hired to manage.

In April of last year, Cooper was indicted on a charge of theft of more than $250,000, followed by a July indictment on theft over $10,000. Those alleged crimes also involved estates that he served as executor, with a beneficiary in the latter supposed to be St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

None of the charges against Cooper has been heard in criminal court. Following his Wednesday morning arrest, he was released on $15,000 bond.