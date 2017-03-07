Two charged in felony theft of tools, vehicle

David W. Hatley, 26, and Amanda L. Davis, 25, were arrested Monday on multiple charges. According to records at the Kingsport Police Department, shortly before 3:30 p.m. officers were alerted to a Chevrolet Astro van stopped at the intersection of West Center Street and Roller Street. They responded to find Hatley and Davis inside the vehicle and “passed out.”

On Friday, the van had been reported stolen from Chef’s Pizzeria on nearby West New Street. The victim stated he had left it unlocked with the keys inside, then returned to the parking lot less than an hour later to find it missing. It had reportedly contained nearly $1,500 worth of saws, drills, hoses and a ladder.

When the van was located on Monday, according to police, none of the tools were still inside. Officers reportedly knocked on the windows “several times” before Hatley and Davis awakened and unlocked the doors.

An incident report states the pair claimed not to know what had happened to the tools. A pat-down of Hatley revealed two syringes in his pocket, according to police, spurring a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hatley, of 508 Merman Road, Kingsport, and Davis, of 120 Bright Road, Church Hill, were both booked into the city jail. Both are charged with possession of stolen property, motor vehicle theft and theft of more than $1,000.

Kingsport police report there has been a rash of auto burglaries and thefts in 2017, including more than a dozen in January alone. However, investigation of the incidents has revealed that most were crimes of opportunity, which could have been prevented by basic precautionary measures.

“In the vast majority of auto burglaries, the vehicle had been left unlocked with an item of real or perceived value left in plain sight,” says KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton. “And in nearly every single motor vehicle theft, the victim had left the vehicle unlocked with the keys in the ignition. Some victims had even gone so far as to actually leave the engine running.”