Mooresburg man charged with reckless endangerment after allegedly firing gun into air while intoxicated

Eventually, deputies convinced Roger Lee Manis, 53, 9228 Highway 11-W, Lot 2, to let them come inside his residence and speak to him.

But when he was informed that he was being handcuffed until the weapon was recovered, Manis allegedly became "belligerent," and deputies forced him to the floor to to take him into custody.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Hawkins County deputes responded to a complaint of an intoxicated man shooting a handgun into the air at the Manis residence.

Upon their arrival, a witness told deputies that Manis had gone into this residence with the handgun.

Manis initially refused to speak to deputies or come outside.

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tony Allen said that after about 10 minutes, deputies convinced Manis to let them inside his residence.

Among those who went inside were Sgt. Brian Boggs and deputies Mark Harrell and Wesley Seals.

"Manis was very unsteady on his feet, and slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his breath," Boggs stated in his report. "He stated that he did not have a pistol on him. I attempted to pat down Manis for weapons, but he became very belligerent. I told him I was going to handcuff him for officers' safety until the weapon was recovered. He stated no. He became belligerent and tensed his arms and balled his fists up."

Boggs said Manis was taken to the floor by deputies and handcuffed and then placed under arrest.

Deputies recovered a loaded handgun inside the residence and two spent 9 mm shell casings outside the residence.

He was charged with reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun by an intoxicated person and resisting arrest.

As of Monday morning, Manis remained held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment in Sessions Court.