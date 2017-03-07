Former bank manager gets three years for embezzlement of $900K

Kenneth Miller, 37, received the 36-month sentence on Monday in U.S. District Court in Greeneville. Miller pleaded guilty in October to a fivecount information charging him with theft by a bank officer/employee and four counts of tax evasion.

Judge Ronnie Greer ordered Miller serve five years of supervised release following the prison stint and pay more than $1 million in restitution — $844,254 to First Tennessee Bank, $161,018 to the Internal Revenue Service and $81,014 to two additional victims of his crimes.

Miller faced up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine on the theft charge and five years in prison and a $100,000 fine on the tax evasion charges.

The charges are in connection to Miller’s embezzlement of nearly $1 million while he worked as the manager of a First Tennessee Bank location in Greeneville. Prosecutors say the embezzlement took place from April 2012 to February 2016.

According to court records, Miller started working at First Tennessee Bank in May 2000 and moved to various branches within the company until finally becoming the financial center manager of the company’s Greeneville Main Street location.

First Tennessee fired Miller in February once the embezzlement was discovered.

Prosecutors say Miller misapplied $1.16 million from numerous savings accounts, certificates of deposit, lines of credit and individual retirement ac counts. However, not all of the money was obtained by Miller.

Court records show Miller moved some of the money between accounts to conceal earlier misapplications of funds. Shortly after discovering the loss, First Tennessee reimbursed most of the losses sustained by account holders, according to court records.

As far as personally benefiting from the embezzlement, prosecutors say Miller took just over $967,000, which was lost or spent at online gambling sites DraftKings and FanDuel.

In addition to the embezzlement, Miller filed false federal tax returns from 2012 through 2015, evading approximately $161,000 in federal income taxes. The total loss caused by Miller’s actions was $1.08 million, according to court records.

“The defendant engaged in a pattern of illegal, unauthorized transactions which violated the bank customers’ confidence and trust,” said Renae McDermott, FBI special agent in charge, Knoxville Division. “(Monday’s) sentencing sends a message that the FBI will actively investigate and pursue prosecution of persons in a position of trust and hold them accountable for their actions.”

Once the story of Miller’s embezzlement broke last year, his wife, Erica, filed two lawsuits in Greene County Chancery Court against DraftKings and FanDuel seeking the recovery of gambling losses.

Erica Miller claims in her lawsuits that the DraftKings and FanDuel websites violate Tennessee gambling laws.

The two cases were transferred to federal court but have since been remanded to state court.