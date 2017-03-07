Drunk driver blames driveway crash on neighbor

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

Feb. 27

Dispatch was advised of "unruly" children who refuse to listen to their school bus driver.

Feb. 28

At an apartment complex in Blountville, a woman was reportedly in the breezeway naked. Dispatchers were soon told she had re-entered a residence, with the incident apparently caused by her getting "locked out by the dog."

Kingsport Police Department

March 3

Following complaints of excessive traffic and possible narcotics use, police performed a "knock and talk" at a room at the Super 8 on Shipley Ferry Road. A man who answered allowed officers inside, while another male was found in the bathroom. A shower mat was lifted up due to a "lump" that was beneath it, revealing a bag of what was believed to be cocaine. In the tank of the toilet, police found a bottle containing 17 pills. Additional paraphernalia and scales were located in the room, and both men were arrested on multiple drug charges.

A man called police to report "an argument with his roommate and her daughter." Upon arrival, he was found to have a bloody nose and blamed the injury on one of the women hitting him with his gun. Meanwhile, the females claimed he was drunk and became angry when the oldest woman refused to have sex. After he grabbed a gun and issued threats, according to the women, he fell down on his own and the weapon was taken from him. Ultimately, he was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault and booked into the city jail.

Police were advised of a crash at a home off South Wilcox Drive, responding to find a Volvo in a ditch. A man at the scene claimed a neighbor had attempted to steal the car and got it stuck while backing away. He also emitted a strong odor of alcohol, conceded to drinking "too much" and admitted that he had planned to drive to the liquor store. A witness at the scene refuted his account of an attempted vehicle theft — they had seen him drinking vodka "all day," and he was the one who wrecked the car. He was arrested for DUI, driving on revoked, failure to maintain control and filing a false police report.

March 4

In responding to a disturbance on Tompkins Street, police found a man on a porch saying, "Take me to jail." Questioning of residents found the unwanted visitor had been beating on doors and windows, spurring his arrest for disorderly conduct.

March 6

A burglary was reported at Mama's House Buffet on John B. Dennis Highway, where entry was made by throwing a large rock through a window. Cabinets and files were found to have been ruffled through, but nothing was immediately determined to have been stolen.