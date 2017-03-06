Woman accidentally ran over dad, but allegedly admits sister was intentional

The alleged victim, Mitzi Chrittenden, told the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office she stopped to sit with her 78-year-old father James Harmon on Harmon Drive in Bulls Gap Sunday around 11:15 a.m.

Her sister, Margaret Lisa Winstead, 57, 114 Robertson Creek, Bulls Gap, was visiting their father at the same time.

Chrittenden told Deputy Michael Hensley that she and her sister have had several disagreements since the death of their mother in April.

Winstead reportedly decided to leave when Chrittenden arrived, and as they walked outside to Winstead's vehicle they began to argue.

"Mrs. Winstead got in her car and decided to leave while Mrs. Chrittenden was in between the driver seat and the door," Hensley said. "Both parties were still arguing. James Harmon came outside to stop the argument between them, at which time Mrs. Winstead placed the vehicle in reverse, striking Mr. Harmon and Mrs. Chrittenden."

Winstead allegedly told Hensley she didn't know her father had gotten in the way of the vehicle, but she had intentionally run over her sister.

Both suffered minor injuries. Mr. Harmon was transported to be checked out at a hospital in Greene County.

Winstead was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Aggravated assault is a Class C felony punishable by 3-6 years.

Winstead was held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court.