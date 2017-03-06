Traffic stop leads CHPD to large stash of crack cocaine, cash

Shortly before 11 p.m., Church Hill Police Department Officer Isaac Hutchins saw a van fail to stop for the stop sign on Navaho Trail at the intersection of West Main Boulevard.

Upon conducting a routine traffic stop, Hutchins reportedly observed both occupants of the vehicle acting overly nervous for being stopped for a stop sign violation.

Both occupants reportedly consented to a search of the vehicle and themselves.

As a result, Hutchins seized 28 grams of crack cocaine that was allegedly found packaged for resale and hidden in the underwear of the passenger, Alexander Shamel "Big Mike" Powell, 38, of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Police said crack cocaine sells on the street for about $100 per gram.

Two crack pipes were reportedly found in the van.

Powell was charged with possession of a Schedule II narcotics with the intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The traffic stop investigation led Church Hill police to a nearby house at 309 Pawnee Lane, where more cocaine, cash and marijuana were seized.

The homeowner, Maynard Brian Ketron, 52 gave consent to search his residence.

During the search, officers allegedly located approximately 97 grams of crack, a small amount of marijuana, scales and numerous small bags.

CHPD Detective Ethan Mays charged Ketron with manufacture, delivery, or selling of a Schedule II (crack cocaine) narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are used, sold, or stored, and simple possession of marijuana.

A 2007 BMW 325i parked at the residence was seized from Ketron.

Two other people were arrested in the Ketron residence Saturday night including Travoris Deaundre Howerton, 31 of Greensboro, N.C.

The CHPD reportedly seized $1,294 in cash from one of Howerton's front pockets, but Howerton wouldn't give consent to search his 2011 Lincoln MKS that was parked at the residence.

On Monday, a search warrant was obtained and executed on that vehicle, resulting in an additional $4,494 in cash and the vehicle being seized from Howerton.

Howerton was charged with manufacture, delivery, or selling of a Schedule II (crack cocaine) narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana.

Shakaela Monique Webb, 25, of Salisbury, N.C., was was charged with manufacture, delivery, or selling of a Schedule II (crack cocaine) narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana.

Webb and Howerton reportedly gave conflicting accounts on whether they were living at Ketron's residence or just staying there and how long they had been there.

The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division and members of the Third Judicial District Task Force assisted in the investigation.

CHPD Chief Mark Johnson said the investigation is ongoing and additional federal charges are pending.