Dungannon man facing drug charge after allegedly threatening neighbors with gun

On Feb. 21, officer Steve Smith with the Scott County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Lot 518 on Bethany Street in reference to a report of a man with a gun threatening his neighbor. When Smith arrived, he spotted Trent Douglas Quinn, 54, 796 White Bluff Drive, standing next to his truck.

Smith reported he saw a Glock Model 20 10mm pistol and a Bushmaster .223 assault rifle in plain view near the front of the truck bed.

According to the report, a K9 unit was called to search the vehicle. The K9 allegedly alerted during the search.

A white pill marked 155, identified as a generic form of Suboxone, was reportedly found inside the truck. Three other pills were reportedly found inside the truck, but Smith identified them all in his report as not a controlled substance.

Quinn was arrested and charged with possession of Schedule III drugs.

He was transported to the Duffield Regional Jail.