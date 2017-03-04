Video shows horrible crash at Mount Carmel red light

MOUNT CARMEL - The Mount Carmel Police Department released a video Friday of a serious collision at the Highway 11-W red light occurred last week, resulting in a roll-over accident.

MCPD Assistant Chief George Copas said the wreck video should serve as a reminder and a wake up call to motorists to always remain alert and undistracted while behind the wheel.

Fortunately the wreck, which occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Friday Feb. 24, didn't result in life threatening injuries.

Michael Dillon Tunnell, 19, of Kingsport was driving a 1983 Chevy Blazer, and was stopped at a red light in the eastbound lane of Highway 11-W at the Hammond Avenue intersection.

The video, which was taken from Mount Carmel City Hall video surveillance cameras, shows a 2001 Toyota Corolla driven by Earl Wayne Lorel, 51, of Kingsport, approach the intersection, and fail to stop, or even slow down before rear-ending the Blazer.

As a result of the impact, the Blazer rolled over onto its side.

Both drivers were the sole occupants of their vehicle, and both were wearing seatbelts.

Tunnell was transported to the HolstonValley Medical Center where he was treated and released. He was cited for driving without insurance.

Lorel was checked out by EMS personnel on the scene and wasn't transported. He was cited for following too close, registration violation and no insurance.

"This, as most crashes, could have been prevented," Copas said. "When operating a motor vehicle we all have the responsibility to do so safely. Please be aware of your surroundings and never let your attention be diverted from the task of driving. Distracted driving is one of the most dangerous threats on the road. Please drive responsibly.”