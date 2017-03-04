'Irate' and 'disturbed' Walmart customer tased after allegedly resisting arrest

RPD Officer Chris Funk said Walmart security called police around 2 p.m. Thursday after Ward Darnell Hendry, 27, 1404 Melinda Ferry Road, Rogersville, became irate and began cursing at employees, claiming they had stolen from him.

Funk said there was no evidence to back up Hendry's claim.

When Funk and Officer Chris Price arrived at the store Hendry was int he parking lot "screaming" at a store employee.

"I asked him to calm down and speak with me," Funk said. "Mr. Hendry then began to scream at me and Officer Price. I advised him if he did not stop screaming and cursing he would be arrested for disorderly conduct."

Funk added, "He then began to scream and curse louder. I advised him he was under arrest, and attempted to place restraints on, at which time he began to pull away and scream, 'You are arresting me because I'm gay'."

Hendry then allegedly resisted.

Funk stated that he gave Hendry a one second "dry stun" from a tazer to force him to comply.

Hendry was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

As of Saturday he remained held in the Hawkins County Jail on $3,250 bond pending arraignment Monday in Sessions Court.