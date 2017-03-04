Big Stone Gap domestic call leads to meth charges

Upon arrival at 113 Rabbit Road, Lot 4-B, Ponderosa Trailer Park, deputies discovered several items used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine inside the residence, the WCSO said.

Lisha Ann Hamilton, 51; Anna Renee Duncan, 28; and Shawn Dwayne White, 37, were arrested at the scene and charged with possession of methamphetamine precursors, attempting to manufacture methamphetamine, conspire to manufacture methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The WCSO said Jimmy Marcus Bush, 66, was also charged but fled the scene prior to the deputies’ arrival. He is currently wanted on the felony charges.