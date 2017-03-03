Tip leads HCSO to sex offender purchasing large amount of cocaine

On Thursday, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Kevin Lee Hughes, 39, 211 Henard St., would be driving to White Pine to purchase crack.

HCSO Narcotics Unit Lt. Lynn Campbell stated in his report that the unit established surveillance on Hughes' residence and followed him when he left.

“As officers followed, they observed Hughes travel to Interstate 81 Exit 4 and briefly meet with an unknown subject,” Campbell stated in his report. “Hughes then left the White Pine location and traveled back to Hawkins County.”

A traffic stop was conducted in Hawkins County around 9 p.m. Thursday, and a search allegedly revealed Hughes to be in possession of approximately 14 grams of an “off-white, rock-like substance” believed to be crack cocaine, which was concealed on his body.

Deputies also reportedly seized about $1,000 in cash from Hughes, who was charged with possession of Schedule II narcotics with intent to distribute.

The HCSO Patrol Division, Third Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the Fourth Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force assisted in the investigation.

Hughes was convicted of aggravated sexual battery in 1998 and is on lifetime supervision through the Tennessee Board of Probation and Parole.

On Oct. 28, 2016, Hughes was the subject of a “pre-Halloween” sweep conducted at the homes of convicted sex offenders by the Tennessee Board of Probation and Parole.

Rogersville police allegedly found a smartphone in Hughes’ home in a box at the top of his closet. Upon reviewing the contents of that phone, officers determined that Hughes had been using it to send videos and photos of his penis to a female.

It is a violation of the conditions of Hughes’ supervision to own a smartphone that can be used to access the Internet. Police also determined that Hughes had used the phone to download pornography, another violation of his supervision.

Shortly after the arrest, RPD Detective Joey Maddox told the Times-News, “He admitted to taking the pictures of his private parts and sent them to a female. He also admitted to downloading pornographic material. He also stated that it was a mistake and he screwed up.”

Prior to his arrest Thursday night, Hughes was free on $30,000 bond pending an April 10 trial date in Hawkins County Sessions Court for violating the terms of his supervision for life.

As of Friday, he was being held without bond in the Hawkins County Jail pending arraignment set for Monday.