Man wanted in Kingsport robbery, Subutex theft

According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, the incident occurred on Dec. 27. Warrants have been obtained for Clarence E. Johnson, 49. Investigators report that Johnson had visited a home on Riverside Avenue and asked the resident if he had any medication.

After the victim reportedly replied that he did not, Johnson allegedly punched him in the face and kneed him in the chin. Johnson is accused of then grabbing the man’s bottle of Subutex — a medication that is intended to treat opioid addiction, but is often abused — and fled in an older model, dark blue Toyota 4Runner.

Police say Johnson is charged with robbery and theft in the incident, but has not yet been located. He is described as white, approximately 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He reportedly wears glasses and has a last known address of 1029 Ward Place, Lot 54, Kingsport.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact KPD detectives at (423) 229-9429, or dial Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online via the KPD’s “Citizen Feedback” forms. https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.