Man shot by THP on I-26 is indicted, Troopers cleared

On Tuesday, a Sullivan County grand jury was presented evidence on the Jan. 12 incident in Kingsport, which was probed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. True bills were then returned against Richard D. Jenny, 39, of Johnson City, on two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sullivan County District Attorney Gen. Barry Staubus says that after being presented evidence collected by the TBI, the grand jury determined that the Troopers involved, Alex Perry and Andrew Connors, were put in fear of their life by Jenny's alleged actions, and did not use excessive force.

"The grand jury's finding was that Mr. Jenny pulled a pistol on them, and under the circumstances they acted reasonably and appropriately," Staubus said.

As previously reported by the Times-News, the stop for speeding occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. near mile marker 6 in Kingsport, near the Rock Springs exit. Jenny was a passenger in a vehicle that contained three additional individuals. He allegedly pulled a gun on Troopers Perry and Connors as they worked the scene.

In addition to Jenny being shot by police, another passenger sustained minor injuries. That individual was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center and released later that night. Jenny was hospitalized for an extended period and initially listed as being in critical condition.

Prior to this week's indictments, Jenny had been released from Holston Valley Medical Center. Earlier this week he sought additional care at Johnson City Medical Center, where he was released and arrested on Friday.

TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart says the vehicle stopped by the THP was owned by one of the occupants and registered and tagged in Tennessee. Following the shooting, none of the parties involved attempted to flee.

Citing upcoming court proceedings, Staubus declined to comment on any additional details. Staubus confirmed that there was video from the scene of the incident, but said it would not be released at this time.

A TBI records request on Jenny's history revealed more than a dozen criminal charges against him over the past 20 years in Tennessee. They are all filed in either Johnson City, Washington County or Elizabethton.

Offenses include domestic assault, possession of drugs for resale, theft, evading arrest and possession of a sawed-off shotgun. There are also court and traffic charges, such as a violation of probation and leaving the scene of a crash.

In regards to Jenny's new charges handed down this week by the Sullivan County grand jury, he was being booked into the Sullivan County jail in Blountville late Friday afternoon. His bond has been set at $75,000.