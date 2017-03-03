KPD: Texting while driving nets drug fraud arrest

Mary Ann Bundren, 52, of Church Hill, was originally charged with filing a false police report and attempting to obtain prescription narcotics by fraud. The alleged offenses stem from an incident on Jan. 30 at P & S Pharmacy on Watauga Street.

Bundren reportedly told Kingsport police that when she tried to pick up her prescribed Subutex, she discovered someone else had obtained it three days prior. Pharmacy personnel stated that Bundren had picked it up three days earlier and already reached her maximum allotment, but she denied the accusation and claimed to have been out of town on that date.

Police say Bundren filed an official report about the Subutex — a medication that is intended to treat opiod addiction, but is often abused —and was also advised of the consequences if her assertion was determined to be untrue. Further investigation spurred warrants for her arrest, with Bundren alleged to have later called police to say she must have "forgot that she picked up the prescription." She was not immediately located.

However, at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday, a KPD officer was working the Sullivan North school zone on John B. Dennis Highway. They observed a Nissan Frontier pass by with a female driver who "had her hands on top of the steering wheel appearing to be texting."

During a subsequent stop the driver was identified as Bundren. She reportedly admitted to trying to read a text and was issued a citation. A check of her information revealed her outstanding warrants for the incident at the pharmacy and she was then placed under arrest.

While being booked into jail on Thursday afternoon, Bundren was additionally charged with introduction of contraband into a penal institution. Kingsport police say she denied having anything illegal in her possession, but a glass pipe containing crack residue was subsequently located in her bra.