Hawkins County's lower crime rate has hefty price tag

On the contrary, he says Hawkins County's decrease in arrests, calls and jail bookings can be directly attributed to the increased number of deputies he's put on the road over the past five years, as well as adding detectives, jailers, courthouse security, and School Resource Officers.

One number that hasn't decreased over the past five years, however, is the average daily Hawkins County Jail population, which is up from 215 during the 2010-11 fiscal year to 272 in 2015-16.

"I attribute this to the fact that I've got more officers on the road," Lawson told the Times-News Thursday. "They're in the problem areas. They're in the neighborhoods. They're aggressively out here keeping an eye out for the drugs and the thieves. That's preventing crime, and that keeps the jail intake down."

Lawson added, "My officers are out here day and night working non-stop to make it a safer county and put these criminals in jail. We're keeping more in jail now because we're making good cases and getting bigger sentences, and keeping them longer."

With the Hawkins County Commission attempting to address its impending $2 million revenue deficit in 2017-18, there have been voices on the commission and in the public calling for cuts from the HCSO budget.

The county commission doesn't have the authority to cut the sheriff's budget without the sheriff's consent, and Lawson has stated publicly he will not cut his budget and undo the progress his department has made in recent years.

The Tennessee Three Star program recently release its 2017 Hawkins County report on the four categories it uses to judge a county's eligibility. Among those categories is public safety, which indicated a 6 percent decrease in crime in Hawkins County from the previous year.

Some other relevant statistics include the number of arrest reports filed, which decreased from 4,716 in 2010-11 to 3,368 in 2015-16; the number of calls answered by the HCSO which decreased from 23,197 in 2010-11 to 16,271 in 2015-16; and the number of jail bookings which decreased from 3,613 in 2011-12 to 2,417 in 2015-16.

"We're here to protect the citizens and make Hawkins County safer," Lawson said. "You're not going to have businesses or people move into Hawkins County if you've got a high crime rate. We've brought that down, and we're keeping it down."

Lawson added, "As mean as the world is getting in America, and as dangerous as it is for officers and citizens and people going to church and schools, I can't jeopardize my officers safety and the public's safety by cutting back on manpower, or cutting back on their training or equipment."

But, that lower crime rate has come at a cost.

During that same time five year period when the crime rate was falling, the sheriff's budget was rising.

In 2010-11 the jail budget was $1.8 million and the patrol budget was just shy of $2.2 million, for an overall budget of almost exactly $4 million.

By the 2016-17 fiscal year the jail budget had increased to $3.2 million, while the patrol budget had increased to $3.9 million, for a overall budget of $7.1 million.

HCSO Chief Deputy Tony Allen notes that not all budget funding is spent, and all unspent funds revert back to the general fund.

The sheriff's budget is usually padded to account of unforeseen spending increases such as the increased manpower needed last year to search for the kidnapped child; or to pay for unexpected inmate medical treatment or jail damage caused by inmates.

In 2016-17 the jail returned $74,716 to the county general fund, and patrol returned $295,682.

The sheriff's rising budget can partially be attributed to an increase of $3.39 per day in the cost of housing inmates.

There have also been several new positions added to the sheriff's roster over that time period including 20 more jailers mandated by a federal lawsuit ruling to man the new jail when it opened in 2010; and three new courtroom security officers which are funded with litigation taxes.

In 2013-14 the sheriff added five SROs paid from his budget, while the Board of Educaton paid for an additional four SROs.

In 2011-12 the sheriff also added four patrol deputies, two process servers, four detectives, two narcotics officers, one secretary, on transport deputy, two jailers and one jail cook.

In 2014-15 the sheriff added another secretary and two inmate work crew supervisor positions, and in 2015-16 an inmate work crew coordinator position was created.

The HCSO Roster currently includes 117 full time employees featuring four patrol shifts with six deputies per shift; four jail shifts with eight deputies per shift in all but one which has seven; nine detectives; four narcotics officers plus one K-9 officers; 12 SROs; two process servers; seven courthouse security/transport officers; and three secretaries.

"When people need an officer they want them instantly," Lawson said. "Having more officers out there, the response is a lot better and people feel more comfortable. Very rarely can you ride through Hawkins County very far without seeing a deputy. We get a tremendous number of complaints on drug dealers and my Narcotics Unit is actively working on them. The detectives work is awesome on serious crimes and thefts."

Lawson added, "And, when you house 272 people on average every day with everything from murderers, sex offenders and violent offenders, and you've only got a few jail officers staff, you're not only jeopardizing the safety of the jailers, but the other inmates as well. I can justify every person on my staff."