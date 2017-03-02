Woman faces felony theft for reportedly keeping phone found in restroom stall

Cherly Ann Ellis then reportedly lied about having the phone to its owner and then to police.

The alleged theft took place at the Rogersville Walgreens restroom on Route 66.

Rogersville Police Department officers caught up with Ellis, 36, 803 Tuggle Hill Road, at her vehicle in the nearby Walmart parking lot.

As it turns out, Ellis is banned from the Walmart property due to previous shoplifting arrests there. Her driver’s license is also revoked, and she has four arrests for driving while revoked dating back to 2007.

Around 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, RPD officers Chris Pinkston and Chris Funk responded to a theft complaint at Walgreens, but they were informed while en route that the suspect had left that store and driven to the Walmart parking lot.

The victim, Sharon Thames, stated that she left her phone in a restroom stall at the pharmacy.

Upon realizing it was gone, Thames reportedly immediately returned to the restroom, where she met Ellis, who was in that same stall.

Ellis allegedly told Thames there was no phone in that stall when she got there, at which time Thames called police.

When officers arrived at the Walmart parking lot, they allegedly observed Ellis driving a 1993 Pontiac Bonneville, which she parked and exited as officers approached.

Funk stated in his report that Ellis initially said she didn’t have the phone, but eventually retrieved it from between the seats of her vehicle. Ellis then allegedly retrieved Thames’ phone case from her bra.

Thames identified the phone and case as being hers.

While officers were speaking to Ellis, a Walmart manager approached and stated that they might want to ban Ellis from the property.

Ellis then reportedly stated, “I’m already banned from Walmart,” which was later confirmed by store security staff.

She was charged with theft over $500, trespassing and driving on a revoked license fifth offense. Later, she was charged with violation of probation.

Since 2001, Ellis has been arrested 20 times in Hawkins County on a variety of charges including theft, shoplifting, aggravated burglary, criminal impersonation, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, forgery, joyriding and driving while revoked.

As of Thursday, she remained held in the Hawkins County Jail pending arraignment, which is scheduled for Monday in Sessions Court.