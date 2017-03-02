Traffic stop nets three arrests for brass knuckles, pills and syringes

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., HCSO Cpl. Jeremy Nash reportedly observed a white 1995 Buick LeSabre cross the center line on Long Town Road in Bulls Gap.

Upon conducting a traffic stop, Nash spoke to the driver, Rena Lee Johnson, 39, 424 Buzzards Roost Road, Bulls Gap, who admitted she didn’t have a driver’s license.

A computer check revealed Johnson’s license had been revoked this past December for failure to pay fines and costs.

Johnson reportedly stated there was nothing illegal in the vehicle and consented to a search.

Nash stated in his report that he located a set of brass knuckles in the center console, which Johnson claimed belong to her.

She was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, driving left of center and driving on a revoked license. She was arraigned Monday and released from the Hawkins County Jail on $600 bond.

Johnson will next appear in Sessions Court on April 10.

There were two male passengers in the vehicle with Johnson, including Bradley Richard Huskey, 27, 906 N. Fairmont Ave., Morristown, who was in the front seat.

Nash also located two used syringes in the center console, which Johnson and Huskey accused one another of owning.

A further search allegedly turned up several more used syringes within reach of the passenger side.

Huskey then allegedly admitted they belong to him and was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, Huskey pleaded guilty to one count, and one count was dismissed in exchange for 11 months and 29 days of probation, 96 hours of community service and $996 in fines and fees.

Nash also located a black bag which backseat passenger Joshua Charles Christian allegedly admitted to owning.

The bag allegedly contained a marijuana grinder, a spoon with burnt residue, an empty pill container, pipe, and a pill container with two white pills believed to be Promethazine.

Christian, 30, 165 River View Road, Rogersville, was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of legend drugs. His bond was set at $1,000, and his next court date is April 10.