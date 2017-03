Sessions Court Judge David Shults also set the next hearing in the case against Ricina Blaire Patrick, 29, for April 20.

Patrick was accused of stabbing 55-year-old Ricky Lynn Price several times at Price’s home at 326 Tipton Street at about 10 a.m. on Monday, “intentionally and with premeditation.”

Investigators recovered a knife from a spare bedroom in Tipton’s home where it was found beneath a jacket on top of a pile of clothing.

