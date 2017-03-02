Litterbug outs himself for child neglect

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

Feb. 28

A man told police he had been assaulted "about a month before Christmas" at a Mooresburg Church. He said it occurred at 11:30 a.m. as he got up to leave a service: "The preacher grabbed him from behind and pushed him out the door." No motive was listed, but the complainant added the actions made his arm bleed.

In responding to a disturbance at a Rogersville home, a deputy learned that a couple had been arguing "over a bag of trash." The woman had reportedly thrown it out of the residence and into the yard, while the man refused to place it into a pickup. Both admitted to pushing and grabbing each other, but no primary aggressor could be determined. Police took no action.

At the detention center in Rogersville, an inmate claimed to have been punched in the face by another prisoner. The suspect was questioned and denied the incident, but admitted that the two men have "had issues" for quite some time. That's because the alleged victim "requested inappropriate images of his 15-year-old daughter." No charges were filed in the incident, with the complainant referred to private prosecution.

Kingsport Police Department

Feb. 28

The KPD bomb squad responded to a Rogersville home after a "bazooka round" was located in the basement. A resident stated he originally found the ordnance when he bought his house — in 1977 — but had since forgot about the explosive. It was safely removed and stored by police for future disposal.

Shortly before 8 p.m., dispatch was alerted to an SUV traveling erratically on Stone Drive. An officer soon located the vehicle parked near Packing House Road. Another motorist had stopped to check on the driver — after he came to a "sudden stop" — while a 10-year-old boy was walking along the shoulder. The child was determined to be passenger in the SUV. The driver, his father, was found passed out behind the wheel, with the vehicle still in drive and his foot on the brake. After multiple attempts to awaken the man he finally stirred, then admitted to drinking "too much." His son added that the vehicle had previously "struck a fence" near Kroger's. The boy was released to a family member. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence and child endangerment.

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

Feb. 27

A Piney Flats woman called 911 to report her husband was "on meth and had guns." As officers responded they passed her husband driving away, then conducted a stop to find that he had "crystallized flakes" in an aspirin bottle. He was arrested for drug possession. When police visited his home to speak with his wife, she claimed there "was evil in the house...(her husband) had been possessed by people." EMS was called to the scene to check her condition, but she refused transport to the hospital.

A deputy observed a male motorist "acting suspicious" outside a Colonial Heights gas station. When a crumpled lottery ticket was tossed out of his window the officer approached, finding the man had been driving on a suspended license. He complied with orders to exit and place the litter into a trash can. Meanwhile, a female passenger and three small children were also in the car — along with a "strong odor of marijuana." The adults admitted to previously smoking pot in the car and officers found leafy material rolled inside a dollar bill. They were both arrested for simple possession and child neglect. The Department of Children's Services responded to take the juveniles.