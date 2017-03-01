Scott County discusses ways to trim regional jail costs

The Scott County Board of Supervisors continued a discussion about the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority’s Duffield facility at its regular monthly meeting Wednesday morning. Supervisors began weighing options about the jail, which houses inmates from Scott County, in February after learning the county faced an increase of more than a half-million dollars in contributions to the jail.

Supervisors wanted to clarify that their issue is not with the jail itself but with the commonwealth of Virginia. They say the state bamboozled them when the original deal was done.

“The county got pulled into this and then they changed the rules,” Vice chairman David Mann told the board. “Folks, that’s not fair.”

Virginia has reduced funding to the jail over time. The commonwealth previously paid $16 per inmate per day. That amount has since been reduced to $4, which shifted costs to the counties. Supervisors also said the state’s allowing the regional jail to keep inmates for two years instead of the original one year has led to increased costs and overcrowding.

Sheriff John Puckett said the jail will keep people longer than that.

“Say they get a three year sentence and we keep them two years,” he said. “A lot of times the prison will just say, ‘They got six months or so left. Just keep them.’ They don’t come and get them when they’re supposed to.”

Chairman David Redwine said the Department of Corrections in Richmond has to operate a budget the same way the regional jail does. And when the DOC is not getting enough money, it cuts its budget by leaving prisoners in the local jails so the localities have to pay for them instead of the state, he said.

During the supervisor comment, requests and recommendation period toward the end of the meeting, Supervisor Marshall Tipton told the board he had contacted neighboring Russell County to inquire about its community work program.

Marshall said a community work program could possibly help reduce the number of inmates housed at the jail. Instead of serving time behind bars, people convicted of crimes would work to clean up their community by picking up trash or performing another type of community service.

“(Russell County officials) said the program works really well,” he said. “From August through December, there was a savings of $136,000.”

Marshall told the board that Russell County currently has 21 inmates in the program and is working to increase that number to 50. If the county can reach that number, it would save a half-million dollars.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Marcus McClung was contacted by members of the board about the issue. Marshall said McClung was open to ideas to help the county reduce costs.

At the end of the meeting, the board approved a motion made by Marshall to hold a special called meeting later this month and invite McClung, board members, county staff and officials from Russell County to have a discussion about the community work program and other ways to reduce costs.

Board members all agree something must be done, or the county will be in real financial trouble.

“If they keep hounding us with money ... eventually we’re going to be bankrupt,” Supervisor Jack Compton said. “We’re going to be to the point where we’re going to be insolvent. We aren’t going to be able to take in enough money to fund our jail. I’m in favor of anything we can do to keep our costs down.”