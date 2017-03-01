Church Hill man gets six years probation for construction fraud

Judge John Dugger closed out February’s Hawkins County Criminal Court session Monday by accepting a guilty plea from Donnie Edward Lyons, 58, 203 Gilda Ave., on one count of home improvement fraud, a class C felony.

Lyons was originally indicted in 2014 on one count theft over $10,000.

He was accused of stealing money from the bank account of Larry Roberts between July 19, 2013 and Feb. 5, 2014.

Aside from the six year probation sentence, Lyons was ordered to pay restitution to Roberts in the amount of $12,339.

Other guilty pleas heard by Dugger in February included:

* Tomothy Joey Anderson, 34, 110 Winegar Hollow Road, Rogersville, who was sentenced to eight years and ordered to pay $2,126 in fines and fees for attempted aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, and criminal trespass. As part of his plea agreement, he will serve 24 months in jail and be released on community corrections to serve the remainder of his time.

* Ronald Luther Helton, 66, 5837 Fall Creek Dock Road, Russellville, who was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of probation, with 90 days of that to be supervised, and ordered to pay $617 in fines and fees for one count of attempted retaliation for past action.

* Johnny Blaine Moore, 43, homeless, who was sentenced to eight years and ordered to pay $3,529 in fines and fees for initiating the process to manufacture meth.

* Adam Douglas Cupp, 30, 154 Kyle Valley Road, Eidson, who was sentenced to seven years and ordered to pay $3,797 in fines and fees for aggravated assault, felony evading arrest, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Renie Barnett McGuire, 58, no address available, who was sentenced to three years and ordered to pay $1,051 in fines and fees for introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

* Teddy Joe Berry, 34, no address available, who was sentenced to three years and ordered to pay $989 in fines and fees for introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

* Jackie Keith Bowman, 59, 2199 Beech Creek Road, Rogersville, who was sentenced to four years and ordered to pay $2,151 in fines and fees for violation of the Habitual Motor Offender Act, violation of due care, registration violation, and no insurance.