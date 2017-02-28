Search for missing wife spurs assault arrest

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

Feb. 23

While investigating an assault at Dollar General in Surgoinsville, video footage revealed a male customer being grabbed by another man then being hit in the head with a can of spray paint. No potential motive is listed in an incident report, but police identified the suspect and planned to obtain a warrant for his arrest.

In Rogersville, a woman told police that she had recently bonded her brother out of jail and let him live at her home. But now a camera, jewelry, tablet and clothes are missing from the residence. Her sibling was listed as the suspect.

Feb. 26

A woman reported fraud and identity theft against her mother, who had allegedly used her daughter's personal information to obtain a credit card.

Kingsport Police Department

Feb. 24

As a woman sat on her porch along Birchwood Road, she watched a pickup stop in the road, then the driver fired two rounds to shoot a deer that was grazing in her yard. When a neighbor flipped on the lights, the vehicle fled the scene. Police stated they would investigate the poaching case and left a message about the incident with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

Feb. 24

On Devault Bridge Road, officers found an "irate" man outside his wife's apartment, claiming she was allowing people to molest his children. Due to his behavior and threats — which included "he was going to kill people" — police detained him. Further investigation found his claims unfounded, while witnesses stated he was "crazy and had been screaming and causing a problem all morning." His wife added that he was "mad because he thought she had another man upstairs." He was charged with disorderly conduct and vandalism after allegedly kicking a vehicle in the parking lot.

Feb. 25

A Blountville man told police that his wife left to run to the store, saying that she would be "right back." Three hours later she had yet to return and wouldn't answer her phone, so he went searching for her. She was found at a home a little more than a mile down the road, "half naked" and with a male resident on top of her. Her husband punched her twice in the face before the other man could intervene, leaving her with an eye swollen shut. The male resident declined to pursue any trespassing charges — telling officers that the woman's husband "is welcome in his home" — but the man was arrested for assaulting his wife.