Man indicted for exploitation of elderly aunt, felony theft

Roger L. Roache, 66, was booked into the Kingsport city jail on Saturday. Three months ago, a Sullivan County grand jury indicted Roache on charges of theft over $60,000 and willful exploitation of a vulnerable person.

According to a Kingsport Police Department incident report that was filed in July of 2015 — and spurred by a referral from the Department of Human Services — the victim was Roache's 86-year-old aunt. She reportedly suffered open wounds on her legs from possible cellulitis and required assistance to move, along with back and liver trouble.

Roache had been given power of attorney over his aunt's legal and financial matters, according to records, "in case of an emergency." But over a two year period, he allegedly took more than $120,000 of her funds for himself.

Roache was also "emotionally abusive" to the woman, according to the DHS. When the victim questioned Roache about the missing money, he allegedly "screamed at her...threatened physical force if she tells anybody."

Results of a KPD investigation were presented to a Sullivan County grand jury in November, netting the indictments against Roache. On Saturday he was located at his residence, 343 Raventree Drive, and arrested on a warrant.

Roache was transported to the city jail and then the Sullivan County detention center in Blountville. He has since been released on $20,000 bond.