Girlfriend charged with murder in Erwin stabbing death

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation later identified the victim as Ricky Lynn Price, 55, 326 Tipton St.. Officers responded to the scene around 10 a.m., according to the TBI.

Price collapsed on a neighbor’s porch after trying to get help after the stabbing, leaving a trail of blood behind him. Crime scene tape surrounded the man’s Tipton Street home and extended across the intersection of Catawba Aveue to include the neighbor’s yard and porch.

Authorities had a “person of interest,” early in the investigation, and Hensley said that person — a woman who lived at the same residence — was being questioned. The TBI later announced the arrest of Price’s girlfriend, Ricina B. Patrick, 29. She was charged with first degree murder and held in the Unicoi County Jail on $500,000 bond.

