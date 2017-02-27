Report of man being struck by pickup during fight under investigation

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., HCSO Deputy Billy Begley responded to a report that a vehicle hit a pedestrian at 3860 Rocky Hill Lane.

Upon his arrival, Begley reportedly observed the victim, Nicholas Brown, 24, of that address, lying in the front yard unresponsive.

Brown was transported by Hawkins County EMS to Holston Valley Medical Center, where he was treated and has since been released.

Brown's wife, Ashley Hawkins, reportedly stated that Brown had been in the driveway arguing with her ex-boyfriend that night and that argument escalated into a physical altercation.

When the fight was over, the former boyfriend, who was there with a friend, got into the friend's 1998 Nissan Frontier pickup and started to leave. The friend was driving.

"Ashley stated that something was said between (the friend) and Nicholas as they were backing out of the driveway," Begley said. "Ashley stated that (the friend) then put his truck into drive and struck Nicholas with the front end of the truck. Ashley also stated that Nicholas was drug by the truck down into the front yard, where the truck then proceeded to run over Nicholas."

The pickup was subsequently impounded, although HCSO Chief Deputy Tony Allen said Monday that no charges have been filed.

Allen said that there have been conflicting statements about what happened during the altercation, and the incident remains under investigation.