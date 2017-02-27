Student arrested during Volunteer H.S. K-9 drug search

HCSO Chief Deputy Tony Allen said Friday's parking lot search at Volunteer was one of several that the sheriff's office conducts at various schools throughout the school year.

Friday's search was the first to result in an arrest this year.

Around 11 a.m. Friday the school was placed on lockdown, at which time K-9 Officer "Bak" was walked from car to car in the rear parking area.

According to a report filed by Deputy Wesley Seal, Bak alerted on a 2001 Honda Fit.

Upon searching the vehicle deputies allegedly recovered about an ounce of marijuana under the rear seat, along with some cigar wrappers, and half of a joint that had been rolled with cigar wrappers.

A box of plastic baggies was also recovered along with $395 in cash.

The student reportedly consented to a search of his cell phone where deputies allegedly located messages to other students about selling marijuana, as well as photos of marijuana.

The student reportedly admitted to selling marijuana, in the school parking lot, although he stated he never sold it inside the school building.

Seals said the boy stated that he, "only sold it to his friends."

He was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell in a drug free zone.

Allen said there was no tipster information or specific reason for Friday's search other than it was one of several that the HCSO conducts every school year.

"There's really no rhyme or reason to when these searches occur," Allen said. "We try to do it when we can work a search into the schedule with the K-9 unit and the School Resource Office."

Allen added, "The sheriff wants our schools to provide the best education possible, keeping drugs out of school is a big part of that. The sheriff has taken a stand since he took office that he will do everything he can to make the schools safer and the communities safer."