Grandmother picks up meth, child abuse charges

Karen Renee Stanley, 43, 154 Bethany Street #516, was arrested on Feb. 17 on charges of conspiracy, possession of narcotics, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a weapon while possessing narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of child abuse.

The charges stem from a welfare check conducted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office and the Scott County Department of Social Services on Jan. 24.

Officer Steve Smith reported when he arrived at the residence and went inside, he spotted a glass pipe with residue which is consistent with smoking meth. Inside a man, identified in the report as Stanley's boyfriend Trent Quinn, was rummaging through some clothes including a leather jacket.

Stanley, who is the lease holder of the home, allegedly gave written consent to police to search the home. Smith reported finding a plastic baggie that field tested positive for meth in the front bedroom.

He also reported finding $1,761 wrapped in rubber bands in the leather jacket. Numerous small baggies, scales, an AK47, two .22 rifles, a 9 mm pistol, a 12-gauge shotgun and numerous glass pipes were also found throughout the home.

Stanley's two young grandchildren, aged 2-years-old and three weeks, were also inside the home. Their parents, Sam Pressley and Kayla Barnes, were arrested that day and charged with possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment. Barnes picked up an additional charge of possession of Schedule III drugs for a pill found in her belongings. They were both taken to the Duffield Regional Jail.

A warrant was taken out for Stanley's arrest. She was arrested on Feb. 17 and transported to the Duffield Regional Jail.