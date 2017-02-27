Fatal stabbing confirmed near Unicoi County High School

“We do have a homicide, and we do have a person of interest at our offices,” Hensley said around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators from the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were on the scene of the incident near the intersection of Tipton and Catawba streets, northeast of the high school. The 1st Judicial District Attorney General’s Office also had been called to the scene.

Evidence markers were placed in the street, and police tape had cordoned off two houses.

For more on this developing story, visit the Johnson City Press.