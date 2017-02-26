Woman claims she was beaten with belt over cell phone use

On Feb. 17 shortly after 5 p.m., Rogersville Police Department Officer Chris Funk responded to an assault complaint on Stanifer Street.

Upon his arrival at the residence, he spoke to the alleged victim, a 26-year-old female, who stated she had been sleeping on Bryon Eric Harris’ couch earlier when she woke up and started texting on her cell phone.

The woman, who resides in Mohawk, stated that Harris, 33, 427 Stanifer Street, began yelling at her for being on the phone.

“According to (the victim), Eric came back into the room with a belt and began to hit her with it,” Funk stated in his report. “He made threats to choke her with the belt, but she was able to fight him off and keep him from choking her. (The victim) advised that Eric then pushed her outside naked, and threw her clothes into the driveway while she called police.”

The woman was reportedly outside getting dressed when Funk arrived.

Funk said he questioned Harris about the belt allegations.

“He replied, ‘I did whip her with the belt because she wouldn’t get off the (expletive) phone.’ ” Funk said.

Harris was arraigned Wednesday and released from the Hawkins County Jail on $5,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on March 29.