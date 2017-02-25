Man accused of indecent exposure at Burger King gets probation

William Randy Wyres, 52, was arrested by Kingsport police on the afternoon of Aug. 5, 2015 in Allendale after witnesses spotted him masterbarting in the Stone Drive Burger King dining room in the presence of two 17-year-old female patrons.

Witnesses stated they initially though Wyres was suffering a medical problem, but upon closer examination they discovered what he was actually doing.

After being discovered by the two 17-year-old females Wyres then turned his attention on a juvenile female Burger King employee before fleeing from the store.

He was arrested while on foot in a nearby field.

On Tuesday Wyres appeared in the Church Hill Sessions Courtroom where he pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent exposure.

He was sentenced to six months of probation and 48 hours of community service.

Wyres was also ordered to pay $1,518 in fines and fees.

Three counts of indecent exposure were dismissed.