Loud music leads police to stash of used syringes, pipes and burnt spoons

Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, RPD officers Chris Price and Chris Funk responded to a loud music complaint coming from 505 Reno St., Apt. 2.

Neighbors complained that the music was an ongoing problem from that apartment and they had been unable to do anything about it.

They asked officers to talk to the occupants of Apt. 2 and ask them to turn down their music.

Price reportedly could hear the music out on the street, and he went into the neighbor’s home at the neighbor’s request.

The music was allegedly so loud it sounded as if the speakers were in the victim's apartment.

Katrina Ratliff answered the door of Apt. 2 and stated that her son, Jonathan Dean Driscoll, 37, of that address, was playing the loud music.

Ratliff reportedly gave Funk permission to go upstairs to Driscoll's room to request that he turn down the music.

Funk said he walked up the stairs and located Driscoll, who was sitting in a chair with his eyes closed.

There was a clothes basket in front of Driscoll, with a board on it as a makeshift table.

On the table Funk allegedly observed four used syringes, two glass pipes, three metal spoons with burnt residue, and two clear baggies with residue.

Driscoll allegedly admitted that the residue was Suboxone, and although he doesn’t have a current prescription, he said he had one in the past.

Driscoll was cited into Hawkins County Sessions Court for possession of drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.