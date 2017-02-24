Dujon gets 13 years in Church Hill 'ambush style' shooting

Haile Dujon, 36, 3625 Crestwood Drive, Kingsport, was implicated as the shooter earlier this month by his former girlfriend, with whom he shares a child.

Elizabeth Janay Fain, 23, 2367 Brandon Lane, Kingsport, testified before Judge John Dugger on Feb. 10 that she drove Dujon from Kingsport to Church Hill the night of the shooting — Nov. 17, 2013.

Police said at least six rounds were fired at the victim, whose name has never been released. He was seriously wounded after being hit by one bullet in the back.

Fain wouldn’t admit on the witness stand that she’d actually seen Dujon pull the trigger, although she testified that he was her only passenger, was seated beside her, and she heard the gunshots. She also testified that she later observed Dujon in possession of a handgun.

Upon completing her testimony, Fain pleaded guilty before Dugger to the reduced charge of attempted voluntary manslaughter in exchange for an eight year probation sentence.

Dujon and Fain were originally charged with attempted first-degree murder, a Class A felony that could have brought them a 25 year sentence.

On Feb. 16, Dujon appeared before Dugger and pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder.

Aside from the 13 year sentence, he was ordered to pay $1,300 in fines and fees, and a restraining order was issued between him and the victim. Dujon will be eligible for early release after serving 30 percent of his sentence.

At the time of the shooting, Fain and Dujon were a couple. When asked about the status of their relationship on Feb. 10, Fain testified, “We have a kid together.”

The shooting occurred on Nov. 17, 2013 at approximately 8:30 p.m. within 100 yards of the intersection of Highway 11-W and Holliston Mills Road.

The victim had previously been in a relationship with Fain and had moved away after the breakup.

At the time of the incident, the victim had returned to Church Hill, but police said he had been there only about a week or two.

Police described the attack as an “ambush style” shooting because Fain reportedly used text messages to lure the victim to that location to meet her “under false pretenses.”

When Fain and Dujon arrived in a vehicle with Fain driving, Dujon allegedly fired multiple rounds from a .45-caliber handgun at the victim.

Police alleged that Dujon fired as the victim was attempting to run away, and one bullet struck him in the back. Dujon then allegedly fired additional rounds as the man pleaded for his life.

The victim, who was 28 at the time, called a family member who responded to the scene and transported him to the hospital.

He underwent multiple surgeries and, according to police, will have lasting health issues as a result of the gunshot wound.