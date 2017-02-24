Fugitive runs over bondsman, flees police on railroad tracks

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

Feb. 20

A caller complained to dispatch about "someone shooting squirrels" on Old Stage Road.

Feb. 21

During a domestic dispute at a Kingsport residence, a woman reported that her husband won't get out of his truck, or move it out of the way. When a dispatcher asked if the incident was medical related, the complainant responded "no" — "he is just being stubborn."

A suspicious person was reported on the Bluff City Highway, allegedly wearing an orange shirt while "in the roadway praying and talking to the flag." Police responded and took no action, finding that the described suspect was actually part of "a paving crew working in the area."

Kingsport Police Department

Feb. 21

Dispatch was alerted to a man inside the Kingsport Town Center who was allegedly "threatening to get a gun and shoot everyone." Upon arrival, it was learned that the suspect had been arguing with his girlfriend's father over the phone, and had not directed his comments towards merchants or customers. Nonetheless, he was banned from the mall for two years.

Feb. 22

Police were called to a gas station on South Wilcox Drive due to a man "running in and out of traffic." He was located near Wilcox Court, where he "immediately took an aggressive stance" with the officer, then accused store employees and police of using racial slurs. He also had "a white froth" coming from his mouth and was believed to be under the influence. The suspect again bolted into traffic, forcing motorists to make evasive maneuvers as police gave chase. Occupants of one car exited to assist an officer with apprehending the man. He was then transported by EMS to a local hospital for an evaluation.

Following multiple complaints about barking dogs, police visited a home on Ridgecrest Avenue. Three pit bulls were found to be tied up on the property, along with a pair of pit bull puppies on a back porch. Police report the animals had no food or water and were malnourished. After speaking with the owners, they agreed to surrender the dogs to animal control. No charges were immediately filed.

Feb. 23

On Donelson Drive, police and animal control found one pit bull tied to a pole beneath a carport, while another pit bull was harnessed to a tree by a three-foot chain. Both dogs were determined to be emaciated, with it allegedly "evident that the owner...failed to provide food, water and shelter." She could not immediately be located, but police planned to obtain a criminal summons for cruelty. The dogs were transported to the animal shelter.

City police arrested a man for an incident that occurred on Feb. 12. That's when officers responded to a hit-and-run on Branch Street, learning that a pair of bondsmen had found a wanted individual. One bondsman had approached a car the suspect was sitting in, "identified himself as being a bounty hunter" and reached inside to turn off the ignition. The suspect responded by putting his Camry in reverse and accelerating backwards, trapping the bondsman's arm and pulling him down the street. He was dislodged when the Toyota struck a parked pickup, throwing him underneath that vehicle. The wanted man the fled the area. On Thursday, a different bondsman attempted to run down the suspect on Fort Henry Drive. Police joined the foot pursuit onto adjacent railroad tracks, eventually finding the fugitive hiding in the woods. He was then arrested on his original warrants from multiple jurisdictions, along with assault for the hit-and-run with the Kingsport bondsman.