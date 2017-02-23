Mom gets probation, community service for three counts of child neglect

Jessica Maggie Laster pleaded guilty in Hawkins County Sessions Court on Feb. 15 to three counts of child neglect.

Laster, 22, 116 Little Springs Road, Lot 7, Rogersville, was arrested on April 16 of last year after HCSO Deputy Jason Montgomery responded to her home on a complaint of vehicles in the roadway.

Montgomery spoke to Laster and discovered that she had an active warrant in Hamblen County for theft.

Montgomery then reportedly located three small children ages 2 years, 1 year, and 2 months inside Laster’s residence sleeping on a mattress on the living room floor.

“There was a two year old male with a large amount of urine and feces covering the upper part of his legs and diaper area,” Montgomery stated in his report. “Also there was a 1-year-old female that had a large amount of urine and feces on her with the diaper partially off due to the amount of urine and feces. Also present in the home was a 2-month old sleeping beside the mattress in a child swing.”

Montgomery added, “This child had a large amount of feces in her diaper area and the upper part of her leg. The smallest child had on a pink one-piece outfit that was covered in urine up to about an inch below her neck area.”

There were also baby bottles beside each child containing moldy milk, Montgomery added.

As part of her plea agreement, Laster was ordered to serve 11 months and 29 days of probation, complete 96 hours of community service, and pay $1,255 in fines and fees.

Laster is also required to cooperate with the Department of Child Services.

On Feb. 15, Laster also pleaded guilty to separate charges of driving on a suspended license and no insurance stemming from an arrest that occurred on May 23, 2016 in Hawkins County.

She received another six months probation, 48 hours of community service and $604 in fines and fees consecutive to the child neglect sentence.