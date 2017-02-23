HCSO investigating half-million dollar semi trailer heist

Nicholas Tucker, who is operations manager for Houston-based Crane Freight, reported to the HCSO Tuesday that the trailers were apparently taken from the lot at 200 AFG Road between November of 2016 and January of 2017.

Tucker, who resides in Bristol, Tenn., told HCSO Deputy Kevin Johnson Tuesday that he initially thought some of his drivers had the trailers.

After investigating, however, Tucker was unable to locate any of the 15 trailers with his drivers.

Crane Freight was leasing the trailers from Milestone Trailer Leasing of Burr Ridge, Ill.

The trailers were listed as being valued at $35,000 each, for a total value of $525,000.

HCSO Chief Deputy Tony Allen told the Times-News Thursday that the sheriff’s office is investigating the missing trailer report as a theft at this time, but no other information was available for release.

All of the 15 missing trailers were manufactured by Great Dane Trailers.

All are tagged in Tennesssee, and the license numbers include: U704608, U704619, U704675, U704673, U702008, U707393, U708880, U701482, U707399, U701895, 4528JW, 4432JW, 5103JY, 5025JW, and 4993JW.

Anyone with information about these missing trailers is asked to call the HCSO at (423) 272-4848 during business hours or Hawkins County Central Dispatch at (423) 272-7121 after hours.