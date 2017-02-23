Instagram party video sends Wise man back to jail

Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said 28-year-old Joshua James Green of Wise was sentenced Thursday to two years and nine months behind bars for violating his probation as a result of posting video to a social media website and other unacceptable behavior.

Green was convicted in 2014 on the charges of carnal knowledge of a child 13-14 years of age without force and two felony counts of distribution of marijuana. In late 2015, Green completed his original sentence of five years in prison with three years and 10 months suspended on the sex offense, and 10 years with nine years and five months suspended on the drug offenses.

Green’s suspended sentences were conditioned upon his successful completion of probation. Because he is a sex offender, Green was ordered to maintain a job, have no unsupervised contact with juveniles, and stay off the Internet. Green was particularly forbidden to have any access to social media websites.

On Jan. 26, Green’s probation officer filed a violation against Green alleging he had failed to update his employment status after losing his job and that he had been convicted in 2016 of public intoxication.

Additionally, evidence was presented at Thursday’s hearing that Green had posted a video to Instagram from a cellphone portraying him at a party with two juveniles, ages 14 and 16. Two of the partiers were wrestling, and one had a Coors Light beer box on his head.

Slemp said Green admitted to consuming alcohol at the party and to having the Instagram account.

“Probation is a privilege and not a right,” Slemp said. “Mr. Green was convicted of a very serious offense for which he has to register as a sex offender. Therefore, he cannot be around juveniles and has to stay off the Internet. Yet Mr. Green willfully chose to ignore those restrictions.”