Sullivan County inmate briefly escaped police custody Tuesday morning

Duane Doxtater, 20, no address given, was being transported to the Kingsport Justice Center for a court appearance. While being transported, he was able to kick out of one of his leg irons and take off on foot.

He ran through the parking lot of the Kingsport Justice Center and was caught a few minutes later by a child support investigator.

Doxtator was charged with felony escape.

That charge will be added to the list as he was previously booked into the Sullivan County jail for speeding, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving without a license, vandalism, statutory rape x3 and violation of probation.