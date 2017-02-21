SCSO identify body found in South Holston Lake

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said in the release a motorcyclist spotted the body of a white male in the water of South Holston Lake near the 421 boat ramp. SCSO Detectives responded to the scene.

The man was identified as Donald Wayne Russell, 56, Bristol.

According to the release, it appears Russell fell from a steep embankment into the water below.

The cause of death is unknown and the investigation is still ongoing, the release stated. Russell's body is being sent to East Tennessee State University's Quillen College of Medicine for an autopsy.

SCSO was assisted by the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew and the TWRA.

No further information was available.